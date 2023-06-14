Tucumcari Historical Museum hosting ‘Rawhide Days’ celebration starting Friday

Who's Hiring?
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - The Tucumcari Historical Museum is hosting its annual “Rawhide Days” celebration with several weekend events starting this Friday.

From Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18, attendees can enjoy a gun show, parade, rodeo events, an arts and crafts fair, food vendors, live music, a car show and more.

Thousands of dollars in prizes and awards will be available for participants of shows and contests, according to organizers.

All outside events are free to the public.

A full list of events can be found online or on the Tucumcari Rawhide Days Facebook.

