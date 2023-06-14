Who's Hiring?
‘This is going to impact me forever’: Mental health impacted by the floods

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The recent flooding is leaving many displaced residents with mixed emotions.

It all started early Thursday morning when they got a knock on their door and were told they had to get out.

“It was scary leaving everything behind that you have worked so hard for as a single momma, doing this on your own it took me awhile to get all this and now its all gone,” said Alisha Osburn, displaced from Oakridge apartments.

She says the hardest part is watching her two children go through this

“It’s detrimental, its hard to see these kids, everything they had, their comfort their security has been literally pulled the rug out from under them,” said Osburn.

Many residents say this whole situation is affecting their mental health

“Right now, we just want to go do things and a lot of us are hurt physically, mentally and emotionally,” said Harley Gast, displaced from Oakridge apartments.

As for the future, it’s a waiting game.

“I have no idea and that’s hard, the uncertainty of knowing what’s going to happen next and how it’s going to happen and if it’s going to happen because right now we’re in limbo we’re stuck between a rock and hard place, literally and we have no answers, we are trying to stay hopeful, but there is very little hope and very little light at the end of the tunnel for us,” said Osburn.

Those at the shelter all say the one thing helping them get through this difficult time is each other.

They say it’s going to be a long road, but they will get through it.

