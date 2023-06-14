Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Taco Bell and Crocs releasing limited-edition shoes

Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.
Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.(Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crocs and Taco Bell are joining forces to create a new set of summer footwear.

The brands are creating the first-ever Taco Bell Crocs.

The limited-edition shoes will sport Taco Bell’s iconic logo and go on sale starting June 28.

“The iconic brands have reimagined Crocs’ comfy mellow slides and added some heat so fans can be reminded to Live Más with every step,” Taco Bell representatives shared.

According to Crocs, the new footwear will be available online for $60.

And this isn’t the first time Taco Bell has stepped into the retail space.

In 2019, the fast food chain opened a pop-up hotel gift shop in a Palm Springs hotel, selling swimwear, sunglasses and pool floats.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Adams
Court documents: Police find $800,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Sherman County
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
Amarillo pumping
All flooded playa lakes in Amarillo being pumped 24/7
Potter County officials arrested a man Monday morning after they say he resisted arrest and...
Potter County officials: Man arrested after assaulting officer, deputy
Flooding continues to impact the Amarillo community and keep first responders busy.
‘A once in a career type of event’: Amarillo firefighters explain flooding response

Latest News

Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.
Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South
City of Amarillo asking community to help clean up lakes after recent floodings
City of Amarillo asking community to help clean up lakes after recent floodings
This photo provided by Ocean Alliance shows Roger Payne on board Ocean Alliance’s research...
Roger Payne, scientist who discovered whales can sing, dies at 88
Kiki Oshiro-Kaneshiro, 12, is set to compete in a pro surfing event as the youngest competitor...
12-year-old girl making splash as youngest competitor in surfing contest