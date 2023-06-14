SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tony Ensor, Dennis Humphrey and Kyra Lair

Who's Hiring?
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Tony Ensor, Dennis Humphrey and Kyra Lair on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Tony Ensor, Amarillo Sod Poodles President/GM:

We chat with Tony Ensor about how the first half of the season has been, Hodgetown’s response to the rain and more!

Dennis Humphrey, Amarillo Sod Poodles On-field Emcee:

We chat with Dennis Humphrey previewing upcoming series against the San Antonio Missions, Star Wars night this Saturday and more!

Kyra Lair, Dick Bynum Award Recipient:

We chat with Kyra Lair about winning the Dick Bynum Award and subsequent $1,000 award to her alma mater Canyon High and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

