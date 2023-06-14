Sod Poodles crush San Antonio in series opener

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took the first game of the series against the San Antonio Missions in blowout fashion with a 10-2 victory.

It was back and forth to start, with Amarillo and San Antonio trading jabs and going into the bottom of the fifth inning knotted up at two.

Sod Poodles outfielder Neyfy Castillo quickly broke that tie with a two-run blast to right that gave them the lead back.

Once the Soddies chased Missions starter Jackson Wolf from the game, they feasted on reliever Michel Baez. Over the next two innings, Baez gave up six runs including two back-to-back home runs off the bats of Adrian Del Castillo and Deyvison De Los Santos. All in all, Baez only musted an inning and two thirds of work before being pulled. That gave Amarillo all the run support they’d need to cruise to a sizeable victory.

With a win in the first game of the series under their belts, the Sod Poodles climb within one game of the Missions for first place in the Texas League South. A win on Wednesday would even things up and tie the two teams in head-to-head record.

First pitch for next game of the series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with special promotions following later in the week in the form of Calf Fries night on Thursday and Star Wars night on Saturday.

