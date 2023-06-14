Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Registration open for Amarillo College’s sidewalk art contest ‘Chalk It Up’

Registration open for Amarillo College’s art contest ‘Chalk It Up’
Registration open for Amarillo College’s art contest ‘Chalk It Up’(Amarillo College)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is now open for Amarillo College’s annual sidewalk art contest Chalk It Up.

This will be the fifth Chalk It Up event since it was created and always attracts a large crowd of people who enjoy watching artists in action.

Registration for the convivial competition is free and the first 40 entries will be accepted.

Artists can register as individuals or teams of up to four and their work will be on 8 foot squares.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places, and to the Fan Favorite. Each of the winners will receive a share of the $900 prize pool.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 29 at the Oeschger Family Mall on AC’s Washington Street Campus.

Observers at the event are also encouraged to create drawings with their kids in the “amateur’s area,” where chalk will be provided.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Adams
Court documents: Police find $800,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Sherman County
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
Amarillo pumping
All flooded playa lakes in Amarillo being pumped 24/7
Potter County officials arrested a man Monday morning after they say he resisted arrest and...
Potter County officials: Man arrested after assaulting officer, deputy
Flooding continues to impact the Amarillo community and keep first responders busy.
‘A once in a career type of event’: Amarillo firefighters explain flooding response

Latest News

The Tucumcari Historical Museum is hosting its annual “Rawhide Days” celebration with several...
Tucumcari Historical Museum hosting ‘Rawhide Days’ celebration starting Friday
‘Helping a longtime friend’ Public House raising money to support Tyler’s Barbeque
‘Helping a longtime friend’: Public House raising money for Tyler’s Barbeque after flooding
Pay it Forward 6/13
Flooding leaves an impact on mental health
‘This is going to impact me forever’: Mental health impacted by the floods