Registration open for Amarillo College’s sidewalk art contest ‘Chalk It Up’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is now open for Amarillo College’s annual sidewalk art contest Chalk It Up.

This will be the fifth Chalk It Up event since it was created and always attracts a large crowd of people who enjoy watching artists in action.

Registration for the convivial competition is free and the first 40 entries will be accepted.

Artists can register as individuals or teams of up to four and their work will be on 8 foot squares.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places, and to the Fan Favorite. Each of the winners will receive a share of the $900 prize pool.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 29 at the Oeschger Family Mall on AC’s Washington Street Campus.

Observers at the event are also encouraged to create drawings with their kids in the “amateur’s area,” where chalk will be provided.

