Quiet Weather Pattern

After several consecutive evenings of tracking storms, many quite destructive, we are now shifting into a much more tranquil weather pattern. With some high pressure aloft building across the area, our forecast will now resemble much more of a quiet summer regime. We expect cool mornings to continue, but afternoons will be getting much warmer. Highs today will be in the mid 80s but we should heat into the 90s starting tomorrow. Sunshine will prvail and rain chances, especially those including severe storms, will be diminishing for the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.