Quiet Weather Pattern

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After several consecutive evenings of tracking storms, many quite destructive, we are now shifting into a much more tranquil weather pattern. With some high pressure aloft building across the area, our forecast will now resemble much more of a quiet summer regime. We expect cool mornings to continue, but afternoons will be getting much warmer. Highs today will be in the mid 80s but we should heat into the 90s starting tomorrow. Sunshine will prvail and rain chances, especially those including severe storms, will be diminishing for the next few days.

