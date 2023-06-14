Who's Hiring?
Potter County officials: Man arrested after assaulting officer, deputy

Potter County officials arrested a man Monday morning after they say he resisted arrest and assaulted an officer and deputy.(Source: Gray News)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials arrested a man Monday morning after they say he resisted arrest and assaulted an officer and deputy.

Around 10:15 a.m. Monday, an Amarillo police officer driving an unmarked city car requested the Potter County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a suspicious subject at N. U.S. Highway 287 and Givens Avenue.

Officials say 44-year-old Rocky Joe Saldivar was standing beside a pickup and was physically causing damage to it, which ended up being the vehicle he had been driving in. No one else was with Saldivar.

When the Amarillo officer and deputy approached Saldivar to find out what was going on, Saldivar walked into the lane of traffic and began resisting officers to get out of the roadway.

Saldivar physically resisted and struck both the deputy and officer, according to a news release.

A taser was used to assist in conducting the arrest.

Saldivar was arrested and charged with two charges of assault against a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and a class c warrant for off highway vehicle decal.

Saldivar was taken to the Potter County Detention Center.

No serious injuries were reported for Saldivar, the officer or deputy.

