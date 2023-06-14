Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lower Rain Chances, Higher Temperatures

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some patchy fog is being seen in parts of the area early Wednesday morning. This should be clearing quickly after sunrise, as it’s currently less widespread than it was on Tuesday morning. For the day today, expect mostly sunny conditions, with relatively light northeasterly winds around 5-10 mph with highs generally in the mid 80°s with perhaps a 90° day or two for some off to the south. Going through the rest of this week, we’ll see spotty shower and thunderstorm chances starting Thursday night through Saturday, but confidence is currently low. Beyond that, going into next week, a ridge of high pressure looks to push us up into the 90°s with an outside shot at some seeing their first 100° day of the year.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Adams
Court documents: Police find $800,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Sherman County
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
Amarillo pumping
All flooded playa lakes in Amarillo being pumped 24/7
Flooding continues to impact the Amarillo community and keep first responders busy.
‘A once in a career type of event’: Amarillo firefighters explain flooding response
City of Amarillo Incident Command Truck demobilizing
City of Amarillo Incident Command Truck demobilizing

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Forecast 6/14
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Calmer And Warmer
Calmer And Warmer
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Severe Storms This Evening