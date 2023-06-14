Lower Rain Chances, Higher Temperatures

Some patchy fog is being seen in parts of the area early Wednesday morning. This should be clearing quickly after sunrise, as it’s currently less widespread than it was on Tuesday morning. For the day today, expect mostly sunny conditions, with relatively light northeasterly winds around 5-10 mph with highs generally in the mid 80°s with perhaps a 90° day or two for some off to the south. Going through the rest of this week, we’ll see spotty shower and thunderstorm chances starting Thursday night through Saturday, but confidence is currently low. Beyond that, going into next week, a ridge of high pressure looks to push us up into the 90°s with an outside shot at some seeing their first 100° day of the year.

