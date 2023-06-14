Who's Hiring?
Los Barrios to break ground on new horseshoe pits at El Alamo Park this Friday

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Los Barrios will break ground on new horseshoe pits at El Alamo Park this Friday.

Los Barrios said the old ones will stay there, and that they are making improvements on them.

A ribbon cutting starts at 11:00 a.m. this Friday, and will have music from Los Moonlighting Djs until 2:00 p.m. at the park, located at 1621 S. Houston St.

There will also be free hot dogs and hamburgers.

If anyone would like to be a sponsor or would like to help out, call Robert Ruiz at (806) 654-4225.

