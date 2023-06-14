Who's Hiring?
Kyra Lair named Dick Bynum grand award recipient

VIDEO: Kyra Lair named Dick Bynum grand award recipient
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Former Canyon and West Texas A&M softball pitcher Kyra Lair was named the Dick Bynum award grand recipient on Tuesday.

The Lions Club of Amarillo held the 16th annual award ceremony at the Second Baptist Church. Lair shined in her time as both a Lady Eagle and a Lady Buff, helping West Texas A&M softball capture a Division II national championship in 2021.

“It’s been amazing.” Lair said of her time with both programs. “I got lucky enough to be born in Amarillo and go to Canyon High School and fortunate enough to have WT right down the road. Amazingly, it was all superb programs to be a part of. It really made me proud to be here and proud to be a Canyon Lady Eagle and a Lady Buff.”

Brooke Urban and Madison Stokes from Amarillo High as well as Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant from Tascosa were the other honorees on the day. Lair was named the grand award winner for all her accomplishments at West Texas A&M.

“Work hard everyday and treat every single practice like it’s your last.” Lair said of her message to young girls across the area. “Practice is really where it’s made. It’s not made in games. Everything that you do and everything that you accomplish, it happens by all the hours of work that you put in beforehand.”

Now that her time playing at the collegiate level is over, Lair is heading to Wink ISD as the new head coach of the softball team.

“I’m excited to get the opportunity to pass down some of my knowledge to the younger generations and hopefully make them better than I was.” Lair said of her new role.

As part of Lair winning the award, the Canyon High School athletic department will be awarded $1,000.

