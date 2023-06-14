‘Helping a longtime friend’: Public House raising money for Tyler’s Barbeque after flooding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Businesses continue to be impacted in our community even as flood water recedes. One lifelong friend is helping out in the Olsen area.

The relationship is described as friends from birth with their moms being friends first. Jay Brent, owner of Public House, and Tyler Frazer, owner of Tyler’s Barbeque, have known each other for over 55 years.

“Tyler’s got a great business, a great following and some of the best barbecue in town,” said Brent.

Brent wanted to help the Tyler’s team and announced Sunday that Public House would be giving Tyler’s Barbeque 10 percent of all sales from Monday and Tuesday.

“We’re just so glad that we had the opportunity to help out a fellow Amarilloan and a great friend and we feel for everyone that’s been affected by it,” said Brent.

Public House is continuing to accept donations for Tyler’s barbeque.

“There are all these other ancillary things that happen just from being impacted from being in a flood area that we’re not really used to in the Panhandle,” said Brent.

Brent hopes the donation will help move the needle.

“We’re not the only ones doing things like this, but this is just a small part that we can do to help a longtime friend,” said Brent.

Other businesses in Amarillo have been doing their part to support the flooded, including Luxe Vanity Salon, Complete Health, and The Local Wedge.

Tyler’s Barbeque has yet to reopen but we will keep you updated when it opens.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.