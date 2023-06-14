AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is asking for volunteers to help clean Amarillo after the recent rains and floodings.

With floodwaters receding, trash and debris are collecting in local playa lakes.

These cleanup events are scheduled for Saturday June 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Medi Park and Saturday June 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McDonald Lake.

Several organizations and groups will be participating and joining resources.

To sign up, click here. Bags, gloves and refreshments will be available.

City of Amarillo asking community to help clean up lakes after recent floodings (Source: City of Amarillo)

