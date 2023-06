AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rain chances near zero into the weekend and a dry forecast next week. Looks like the pattern changing in drier direction. A small, 10-20%, chance of a few widely scattered showers or thundershowers are in the forecast for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. On Thursday look for highs in the 90s and mid-90s on Monday and Tuesday next week.

