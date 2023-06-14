Who's Hiring?
Businesses around Olsen boulevard being impacted by flooding

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Flooding has taken a toll on small businesses near Lawrence Lake.

While some of the streets off of Olsen and Paramount remain closed and hold water, pumping is in place, taking away a significant amount of water.

Some businesses in the area have been able to reopen but for the last 5 days, the flooding was so intense that shops lost power, and business owners lost access to their stores.

“It was just very unsafe for us or our customers to try to get to us, so we were forced to close,” says Makenzee Montgomery, a sales associate at Goodin’s Jewelry.

Goodin’s Jewelry says they were blessed to not have any water get into the store and they feel for the other businesses across the street who have it much worse.

“Today is significant for us because we’re very fortunate to be open today. There has been a lot of other businesses and homes that have been severely affected by this. and so we’re just very fortunate that we were not,” adds Montgomery.

Co-owner of Olsen Beauty, Ann Lee, lived in fear over the weekend.

“Because we are a small mom-and-pop shop here, we got concerned for our business, and so we were right up here every day just to check and the water just kept rising and rising. So we get so concerned but there’s nothing that we could do.”

Lee and her husband took back roads to check on their business twice a day every day and watched cameras from their home, monitoring water levels right outside their shop’s door.

“It’s a little scary. I know people have insurance, flood insurance, and things of that nature, but some things are not replaceable,” says Lee.

Goodin’s Jewelry and Olsen Beauty are concerned about potential rain in the forecast and are prepared to utilize sandbags if needed. Both businesses say they are thankful for no water damage.

“A lot of businesses like I can see across the street, you know, they’re taking the carpets out and do a lot of construction and you know, knock on wood or I just feel so blessed that you know, we’re not doing the same because a lot of our merchandise some of them cannot be replaced,” says Lee.

Some intersections and streets near Lawrence Lake remain blocked and submerged, if shopping around the area, remember to stay alert.

