A Break From Severe Weather

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Skies will be quiet tonight as a long awaited rest from destructive storms falls into place. Clear skies are expected as we cool into the upper 50s. Sunshine will be in place tomorrow with warmer weather including highs near 90. Unfortunately, some strong storms may return to the northern and eastern parts of our area once again. By Friday, a few evening storms will be possible, but should be rather scattered. Toward the end of the weekend, highs will surpass 90 and rain chances will diminish as a more summer like pattern takes hold for awhile.

