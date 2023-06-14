Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Actor John Amos says he’s not in ICU despite daughter’s report

John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.
John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.(Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In spite of what his daughter says, 83-year-old actor John Amos said he is doing well in a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

Last month, Amos’ daughter, Shannon Amos, shared on Instagram that he was fighting for his life in the ICU.

Shannon Amos also wrote that her father was abused by a caregiver at his Colorado home.

The “Good Times” and “Coming to America” star disputes the information, saying his life was never in danger, and he’s not in intensive care.

He also said he wants his daughter to stop the GoFundMe campaign she started with a goal of raising $500,000 for him.

Colorado state investigators said they received an allegation that Amos could be the victim of a crime.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Adams
Court documents: Police find $800,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Sherman County
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
Amarillo pumping
All flooded playa lakes in Amarillo being pumped 24/7
Potter County officials arrested a man Monday morning after they say he resisted arrest and...
Potter County officials: Man arrested after assaulting officer, deputy
Flooding continues to impact the Amarillo community and keep first responders busy.
‘A once in a career type of event’: Amarillo firefighters explain flooding response

Latest News

Young football star and University of Arkansas commit Dion Stutts has died in an ATV crash at...
18-year-old college football recruit dies in ATV crash: ‘We are heartbroken’
The American Red Cross has partnered with local organizations like The Salvation Army and the...
Volunteers providing food for flood evacuees at Amarillo Civic Center
The Tucumcari Historical Museum is hosting its annual “Rawhide Days” celebration with several...
Tucumcari Historical Museum hosting ‘Rawhide Days’ celebration starting Friday
Wildlife rescues continue to spike after recent storms
Wildlife rescues continue to spike after recent storms