Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 arrested in firebombing of California Planned Parenthood clinic last year

A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a...
A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year.(Planned Parenthood via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year, authorities said.

Agents of the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service arrested Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, and Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

They were named in a criminal complaint that charged each with using an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce, the statement said.

Both men were expected to appear Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Santa Ana. It was not immediately known if they had attorneys to comment on the allegations.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the front of a clinic in Costa Mesa around 1 a.m. March 13, 2022. Security video recorded two people in hooded sweatshirts and face masks carry out the attack, the statement said.

The fire spread up a wall and across a ceiling above the front door. But responding firefighters and police were able to prevent the building from being destroyed.

No one was hurt, but the clinic had to cancel about 30 appointments, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Adams
Court documents: Police find $800,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Sherman County
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today
Amarillo pumping
All flooded playa lakes in Amarillo being pumped 24/7
Potter County officials arrested a man Monday morning after they say he resisted arrest and...
Potter County officials: Man arrested after assaulting officer, deputy
Flooding continues to impact the Amarillo community and keep first responders busy.
‘A once in a career type of event’: Amarillo firefighters explain flooding response

Latest News

A person views the scene of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95, Tuesday, June 13,...
Pennsylvania using tons of recycled glass nuggets to rebuild collapsed Interstate 95
Officials in Hawaii say an endangered Hawaiian monk seal has been found dead on Oahu this week.
Endangered monk seal pup found dead in Hawaii; 2nd young seal death in last few months
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Fed Chair Powell sees progress on inflation, though not quickly enough
El Alamo Park
Los Barrios to break ground on new horseshoe pits at El Alamo Park this Friday
Potter County officials arrested a man Monday morning after they say he resisted arrest and...
Potter County officials: Man arrested after assaulting officer, deputy