SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Steve Ribera, Jordyn Gove and Luke Schulte

If you missed today’s interviews with Steve Ribera, Jordyn Gove and Luke Schulte on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Steve Ribera, Jordyn Gove and Luke Schulte on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Steve Ribera, TPSN Broadcaster:

We chat with Steve about the Randall Raider’s road to state, their season recap and more!

Jordyn Gove, Texas Panhandle Volleyball athlete of the year:

We chat with Jordyn Gove about her senior season coming up, what she’s doing during the offseason to prepare for next year and more!

Luke Schulte, GOAT of the week:

We chat with Luke Schulte about his time with Nazareth high school, being GOAT of the week and more!

