Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles first place clinching scenarios as first half end approaches

VIDEO: Sod Poodles prepare for pivotal series against Missions with first place on the line
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and the San Antonio Missons are preparing for a massive series at Hodgetown this week.

The series will be one of the biggest of the year so far in Minor League Baseball, as will play a major part in deciding first place in the division for the first half of the season. Whoever stakes claim to that title will officially clinch a playoff berth for October.

On May 27th, the Sod Poodles sat in last place in the division and nine games under .500. Now, they’ve climbed all the way back to within two games of first place.

Here’s what fans need to know about how this series will impact the standings in the Texas League South:

- The Sod Poodles and Missions each have one series left in the first half after this week. Amarillo needs to win at least two more games than San Antonio over the next two weeks to have a chance at first place.

- The Sod Poodles and Missions would be tied entering the final week if Amarillo wins this upcoming series four games to two.

- The Sod Poodles currently trail the Missions in the season series four games to two. That is the first tiebreaker if the teams finish the first half with the same record.

- If the Sod Poodles win this series and the head-to-head first half record is even, the next tiebreaker is record over the last 20 games. The 12 remaining games will factor into that equation in addition to the eight previous games in which Amarillo (7-1) currently holds the edge over San Antonio (5-3).

- The next tiebreaker would be to continue going back one game at a time (last 21 games, 22, 23, etc.) until one team is given the edge by record over that span.

Game action for the series starts on Tuesday with first pitch at 7:05 over at Hodgetown.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, gave birth on Wednesday.
Zoo announces birth of baby sloth: ‘We are beyond excited’
Jonathan Adams
Court documents: Police find $800,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Sherman County
Stolen Canyon ISD van recovered after police chase
Stolen Canyon ISD van recovered after police chase
City of Amarillo discloses plan for extreme residential flooding
City of Amarillo discloses plan for extreme residential flooding
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Luke Schulte wins NewsChannel10 GOAT of the Week.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Luke Schulte
If you missed today’s interviews with Phil Woodall, Stefan Caray and Payton Bush on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Phil Woodall, Stefan Caray and Payton Bush
SPORTS DRIVE: Payton Bush talks to us about being athlete of the year for baseball and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: Stefan Caray talks to us about their huge series against San Antonio and more!