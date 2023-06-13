Sod Poodles first place clinching scenarios as first half end approaches

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and the San Antonio Missons are preparing for a massive series at Hodgetown this week.

The series will be one of the biggest of the year so far in Minor League Baseball, as will play a major part in deciding first place in the division for the first half of the season. Whoever stakes claim to that title will officially clinch a playoff berth for October.

On May 27th, the Sod Poodles sat in last place in the division and nine games under .500. Now, they’ve climbed all the way back to within two games of first place.

Here’s what fans need to know about how this series will impact the standings in the Texas League South:

- The Sod Poodles and Missions each have one series left in the first half after this week. Amarillo needs to win at least two more games than San Antonio over the next two weeks to have a chance at first place.

- The Sod Poodles and Missions would be tied entering the final week if Amarillo wins this upcoming series four games to two.

- The Sod Poodles currently trail the Missions in the season series four games to two. That is the first tiebreaker if the teams finish the first half with the same record.

- If the Sod Poodles win this series and the head-to-head first half record is even, the next tiebreaker is record over the last 20 games. The 12 remaining games will factor into that equation in addition to the eight previous games in which Amarillo (7-1) currently holds the edge over San Antonio (5-3).

- The next tiebreaker would be to continue going back one game at a time (last 21 games, 22, 23, etc.) until one team is given the edge by record over that span.

Game action for the series starts on Tuesday with first pitch at 7:05 over at Hodgetown.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.