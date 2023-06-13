Who's Hiring?
Severe Storms This Evening

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Another round of heavy storms will track mainly across our northern counties this evening where a Severe thunderstorm Watch is in effect. Some of the storms will produce damaging hail and strong winds and the flash flood and tornado risk is low but possible as well. These storms will track out of the area late this evening and a much quieter pattern will begin tomorrow. As high pressure aloft bulids over the region we will see fewer storms and warmer temperatures for awhile. Highs tomorrrow will be in the mid 80s with 90 degrees plus by Thursday.

