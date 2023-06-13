‘The real work begins’: Flood victims in need of basic necessities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Donations are rolling into the Downtown Women’s Center as help is on the way for those displaced by recent floods.

Many residents say they left with only the clothes on their backs. The DWC is helping the community by providing clothes, giving each resident in need five outfits.

“We had three buses of 20 to 25 people being brought to us from the Civic Center. And by the grace of God, we had worked really hard all week to get our store stocked,” said Diann Gilmore, the executive director for the Downtown Women’s Center.

Gilmore says the whole experience has been humbling.

“We try to help people in need. Whenever, whatever that is. We have plenty to serve those in need and we are very grateful,” said Gilmore.

The Texas Panhandle Volunteer Organization Active in Disaster held a resource fair over the weekend serving over 300 Amarillo and over 100 Hereford citizens.

Lewis Britt, the vice chair for the Texas Panhandle VOAD, says primary needs right now are housing, clean up and utility assistance.

“Now that the disaster’s past, the real work begins. Let the truth be known. But I think the Amarillo community and the Hereford community will step up to that,” said Britt.

With a long road ahead, Britt encourages the public to become involved and volunteer with these organizations.

