Pumping underway for all playa lakes in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and TxDOT have been working on additional pumping operations to help with recent floodings.

The temporary pump at Lawrence Lake became operational on the evening of June 9th and the pump at Bennet Lake started the following day.

TxDOT also completed the installation of a temporary pump on the south side of Playa 7.

As of now, all permanent and temporary pumps have been running since the morning of June 10th.

According to the Assistant Director of the City’s Public Works, Alan Harder, they are seeing noticeable changes in water elevation around Lawrence and Bennett Lake.

The city’s engineering department is currently working on estimates for when the water around the playa lakes will recede back into the actual boundaries of the lakes.

The nine pumps will be working 24/7 other than when refueling or during a rain event.

“We know with the pumps as hard as we’re running in, there could always be a mechanical failure and we’re prepared if that happens to bring in temporary pumps to hook them up and continue to dewatering the lakes but right now they’re all running as they should be,” says Harder.

Mayor Cole Stanley says he is eager to see the new council carry out its mission, especially in the midst of disaster.

“Being prepared for the next event has everything to do with prioritizing infrastructure, which is what this council that got elected said they would prioritize,” says Stanley.

Harder says the rain over the weekend didn’t produce a noticeable setback.

“I wouldn’t say it was a significant setback. I mean, obviously, we did put some more rainfall in, I was out driving during the rain event because obviously I’m very nervous about it. I didn’t notice a significant amount of water in any of the gutters and our engineering department goes out daily to take elevations of these lakes,” says Harder.

Public Works is working with The Office of Emergency Management to identify ways to clean up debris. Mayor Stanley already recruited volunteers for this Saturday at Medi Park.

“We’ll meet a group of volunteers over there at 9th and Wallace right there at the north end of the park. We’ll start there, the city will provide gloves, bags, grabbers and we will just take an army of people down through that ravine all the way back past the lake area and up into the field if we need to,” says Stanley.

As residents are beginning to throw away flood-damaged items, they can call the Amarillo Solid Waste Department at (806) 378-6813 to schedule a curb side collection for items to be disposed of.

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.