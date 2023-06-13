Who's Hiring?
Police looking for person of interest in Hobbs homicide case

Joseph Coleman, Jr.
Joseph Coleman, Jr.(Hobbs Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department is searching for a person possibly connected to a deadly shooting.

In the early hours of June 10, Hobbs police responded to the Four Seasons Apartments in the 2400 block of North Jefferson. Upon arrival, officers found 28-year-old Jamaal Wingfield with a gunshot wound. Hobbs EMS also responded, confirming Wingfield died from his injuries.

Investigators have named 33-year-old Joseph Coleman, Jr. as a person of interest in this murder case. Police are still looking for Coleman.

Anyone with information on Coleman’s location is encouraged to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265 or to report the information in person at the station located at 300 North Turner St.

People can also contact the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005. A cash reward may be available.

