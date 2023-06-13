New in Amarillo: Chicken Salad Chick opens today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new fast-casual restaurant is opening today.

Located in Wolflin Square, Chicken Salad Chick serves southern-style chicken salad with more than a dozen original flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts.

“We have a lot of great options, we have traditional chicken salad, we have fruity and nutty, we have savory and we have spicy,” said Laura Garrison, owner of Chicken Salad Chick. “It’s something a little unique and different from grabbing a hamburger or a taco.”

Garrison says Amarillo guests can experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for.

“Everything is made from scratch daily and it’s a really great option in terms of trying to eat something on the healthier side,” said Garrison.

The Alabama-based restaurant opens this morning at 10:30 a.m.

There will be five days of giveaways to celebrate the grand opening.

Tuesday, June 13: Free Chicken Salad for a Year. The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

Wednesday, June 14: The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

Thursday, June 15: The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.

Friday, June 16: The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special receive a free Chick Special on their next visit.

Saturday, June 17: The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.

“It’s something that people enjoy coming to eat versus making it at home yourself,” said Garrison. “Its going to be a fun place to come for lunch, come for dinner as well as bring your friends.”

