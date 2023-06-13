Who's Hiring?
Lions Club to feed flood evacuees at Amarillo Civic Center starting Thursday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Lions Club will be assisting flood evacuees at the Amarillo Civic Center beginning this Thursday.

Lions Club District 2-T1 is partnering with the American Red Cross of Greater North Texas and using the Lions Alert mobile kitchen to feed flooding evacuees lunch and dinner from Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18.

Lunch will be served to evacuees from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., according to organizers.

The Lions Alert mobile kitchen will be on the north side of the Civic Center near the loading docks.

According to a press release, this is the first time the mobile kitchen will be deployed in response to a local disaster. The assistance has been made possible with donations, including a matching grant from the Lions Clubs International Foundation.

The release states countless hours went into completing the project, and more volunteers and donations will eventually be needed to help Lions fulfill their “We Serve” mission.

Donations can be made to the Panhandle of Texas Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 489, Wheeler, TX 79096, with a note “Disaster Relief” in the memo.

Members of the Lions Club that would like to volunteer can complete an online form.

