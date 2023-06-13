G.O.A.T. of the Week: Luke Schulte

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming into his senior season, Luke Schulte was ready to help lead Nazareth baseball back to the state tournament.

After an injury during football season, Schulte began to wonder if that would still be possible.

“He had actually torn his UCL in his elbow which is relatable to that Tommy John surgery.” Nazareth head coach Tyler Goodwin said. “Immediately, wheels get to turning, what’s it gonna be like for baseball?”

Schulte decided on a rehab plan that would cause him to miss a good portion of the basketball season, but have him mostly ready to go once spring rolled around with one condition.

“We knew he probably wouldn’t be able to pitch for sure.” Goodwin said.

“My senior year, there wasn’t much that I could do to make me not play.” Schulte said of powering through the injury to return to action. “I was going to be out on that field no matter what, and just being out there with the guys, being able to play, it just means everything to me and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Schulte was a star pitcher for Nazareth during his junior season. After the injury, the search for his new position began.

“We go to Ira for that first tournament, I stuck him at first base.” Goodwin recounted. “He was not a fan of it. He came out of that game and said, ‘Coach, I can’t do that. You’re gonna have to put me behind the plate.’”

With teams knowing Schulte had an elbow injury, coaches looked to take advantage of his hampered arm by running wild on the base paths. It did not go well for those teams.

“So, Game 2 we put him back there, they tried to run on him.” Goodwin said. “The first two runners he threw out and I’m thinking maybe he’s gonna be alright. I guess he was thinking the same thing because he came over and said, ‘I’m catching the rest of the year.’”

With Schulte leading the way behind the plate, the Swifts advanced to the state tournament again for the third straight year.

“It’s been everything.” Schulte said of the success he experienced at Nazareth. “It’s kind of been something all of us guys have been planning since we were little. We’ve been playing together for so long, we always knew we’d have a shot to do it. It felt good to do it.”

Despite reaching heights never before seen in school history, Schulte’s more excited about what it means for the players that will follow in his footsteps.

“One of the things I’ve loved most about it, it’s just inspired baseball for the future.” He said. “All those young kids are playing it more and more, and I think Nazareth will be good for years to come after this.”

For Coach Goodwin, Schulte proved to be the perfect player for him to rely on as he entered his second year as the head coach.

“You dream as a coach to have that coach on the field and Luke was that for us last year and more importantly this year.” Schulte said.

That team first mentality, playing through injury, and carrying the torch for the renaissance of Swifts baseball is what will make Schulte a player to remember around Nazareth.

