Fog, then sun, then rain?

Widespread fog and drizzle is being seen across the area this morning. So as you get up, conditions will likely be damp, however little rain is actually falling. Fog may persist through the mid-morning hours today, before making the way for mostly to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. In terms of rain chances, we’re looking more towards the north by late afternoon/early evening for your Tuesday, where a few scattered thunderstorms could pop up. Some storms could potentially form as far south as Amarillo, but those chances are lower. Temperatures today will still be well below normal, in the high 70°s for much of the region with calmer winds today than what we saw for Monday.

