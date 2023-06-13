From Fog To Storms

Damp, cool nearly saturated conditions continue across our area today. After beginning the day with fog and drizzle, skies will slowly clear and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. By evening, scattered storms, some heavy, will develop across the northern part of the are where a few storms may produce large hail and damaging winds. These storms will move out of the area later tonight and a quiet period will take over for a few days. Warmer afternoon temps will also take place with 80s expected tomorrow but heating into the low to mid 90s by Thursday.

