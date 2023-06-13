Who's Hiring?
A Few Storms Possible

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A handful of thunderstorms are possible across mainly the northern half of the Panhandle on Tuesday. Late in the day some of the storms may be severe and again pose a flooding threat with some heavy downpours. Small rain chances continue on Wednesday. By Thursday it looks dry through the weekend. Temperature rise above average with highs in the low to mid 90s by early next week.

