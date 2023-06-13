City of Amarillo Incident Command Truck demobilizing
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced that the Incident Command Truck is demobilizing flood response operations at Market Street.
The truck was set up on June 7 to help with recent rains and flooding.
An Amarillo fire truck will stay at the location temporarily.
All emergency operations and responses will operate as normal.
