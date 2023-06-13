Center City celebrating 28th season of High Noon on the Square

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City Amarillo is kicking off their 28th season of High Noon on the Square with their first concert starting tomorrow.

High Noon is a free weekly entertainment series on the Potter County Courthouse lawn, every Wednesday at noon.

“High Noon is a great way for people to experience a great outdoor concert with the background of historic Amarillo. This is one way that Center City meets its mission of bringing people downtown. We are proud that High Noon is a tradition in downtown,” said Beth Duke, Center City executive director.

The schedule for High Noon on the Square this year is as follows:

Wednesday, June 14 - Music by Andy Chase and Friends. Barbecue sandwiches from Mitch’s Barbecue, sponsored by Sprouse Shrader Smith PLLC

Wednesday, June 21 - Music by Big G & the Tradewinds. Chick-Fil-A sack lunch, sponsored by Park Central

Wednesday, June 28 - Entertainment by the performers of “Texas.” Jalapeno turkey sandwiches from Crush, sponsored by Xcel Energy

Wednesday, July 5 - Entertainment from the Amarillo Opera. Sack lunch from Schlotzsky’s, sponsored by the Shops at Wolflin Square

Wednesday, July 12 - Music by Buster Bledsoe. Sausage wraps from the AQHA Cooking Team, sponsored by AQHA

Wednesday, July 19 - Music by the Prairie Dogs. Hamburgers from Bubba’s 33, sponsored by FirstBank Southwest

Wednesday, July 26 - Music by “Insufficient Funds.” Fajitas from Joe Taco, sponsored by the Underwood Law firm

Lunch will available for $10, popsicles are free and guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for seating.

For more information click here or call Center City at 372-6744.

High Noon on the Square 28th season (Source: Center City)

