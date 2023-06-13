Amarillo City Council hears about new city hall progress

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - What will become the new city hall is under budget and about to transition to the next level of changes.

Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth told city council members today crews are about to finish interior demolition so construction can start.

The project to change the Amarillo hardware warehouse into a modern city hall is under budget by about $5 million at $30 million. Some of the savings came from eliminating features like the parking garage and day care for children of employees.

Danforth said construction should be finished by late next year.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.