Amarillo businesses see increased need for goods, services after storms

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - From lawncare to hardware, some businesses are staying busy as residents need goods and services following the rain.

As storms continue to persist, residents have seen an increased need for supplies to tend to their home and property.

Ace Hardware in Amarillo says it’s been difficult to keep inventory on shelves, and owner Trent Maples says it’s a busy time keeping items stocked to meet everyone’s needs.

“I mean the sales have been fantastic and you know we’ve had several instances where people come in looking for the best possible deal they can get and you know we’re home grown, a locally owned store and we do what we can to help them out,” said Maples.

Although the increase has been great for businesses, Maples says it’s been a struggle to serve the amount of customers they are serving.

“The phones are ringing off the hook and just everybody looking for stuff and very disappointing at times when we couldn’t take care of them, but I feel like we’re in pretty good shape now,” said Maples.

Ace Hardware has been able to restock a large amount of the most needed items such as tarps, sandbags and bug spray. However, an item in high demand that will not be able to be restocked because of back ordering are water pumps.

Another business seeing a rise in needs for their services is Kings Lawn.

The business has seen an uptick in calls and appointments because lawns are being affected by the persistent rain.

This is only the second year Kings Lawn has been open, and they say you can already see the difference from last year.

“Yeah it’s definitely been a busier year than last year, and last year was already hectic, and we really appreciate the business from the community and appreciate all the support we’ve seen so far,” said owner Jordon Snider.

Both businesses say they will continue to serve the Amarillo community and supply their customers they best they can.

