Amarillo author to speak about family’s treasure hunting history this Thursday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - This Thursday at West Texas A&M University, an Amarillo author will talk about his family’s role in the hunt for treasure that dates back to the 1800s.

Author David Lewis, a contract engineer for the U.S. Department of Energy and member of the West Texas Historical Society, will speak about “The San Saba Treasure: The History Behind the Folklore,” a news release said.

His presentation is based on his 2018 book “The San Saba Treasure: Legends of Silver Creek.”

His book tells a story of four treasure hunters in 1868, who were searching for a lost mine on the San Saba River, which is near Mendard.

Lewis’ great-great-great-grandfather Sam Flemming, was one of the four treasure hunters in this legend.

“CSAW is pleased to present a lively and entertaining summer lecture—Texas history, buried treasure, and all the false trails that go with it,” said Dr. Alex Hunt, Vincent/Haley Endowed Professor of Western Studies. “I’m grateful to Mr. Lewis for his fine book and for coming to WT to let us have this fun event.”

Lewis will speak at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at WTAMU’s Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall, according to the news release.

At 6:00 p.m., the public can have light refreshments during the reception.

This is part of WTAMU’s Center for the Study of the American West (CSAW) lecture, which is free.

