WT hosting June’s Great Books Series on ‘Sonny’s Blues’ Tuesday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will host June’s Great Books Series with a classic James Baldwin short story on Tuesday.

Amos Magliocco, principal lecturer in English at the University of North Texas in Denton, will lead the discussion of Baldwin’s “Sonny’s Blues” Tuesday, June 13, at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom, according to a press release.

“Sonny’s Blues” was originally published in 1957, then later appeared in Baldwin’s 1965 short story collection, “Going to Meet the Man.”

“On the surface, it’s about two brothers learning to communicate again after suffering separate traumas, but it also examines the profound, expressive power of a music that transcends language, and the bulwarks of faith and family and duty,” said Magliocco. “In 1950s Harlem, we walk alongside a Black community whose children grow up to discover the racial barriers surrounding them.”

Magliocco says he chose the tale “because the story always seems to reflect some subtle truth in whatever moment the reader finds it, no matter how often you’ve read it.”

“I hope readers take from ‘Sonny’s Blues’ a renewed appreciation for how stories invite us to unfamiliar times and places to evoke universal human experiences,” Magliocco said. “And the story’s dramatic epiphany portrays jazz music as a kind of journey readers might not have contemplated before.”

The Great Books Series - sponsored by the Department of English, Philosophy and Modern Languages in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities - is open to those who either have or have not read the book, said Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy.

The series began in 2011 and is traditionally held on the second Tuesday of the month.

To register for the June discussion, email Dr. Bloom at dbloom@wtamu.edu.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.