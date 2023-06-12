WTAMU Amarillo Center temporarily closed after water leak

Who's Hiring?
WT Amarillo Center temporarily closed after water leak(WTAMU)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU has announced that the The Harrington Academic Hall Amarillo Center is temporarily closed due to a water leak.

“It’s too early to tell the extent of the damages, which began in the utility penthouse on top of the center,” said Randy Rikel, vice president for business and finance. “A damage assessment and mitigation company is en-route and will begin work Tuesday on repairs, on top of significant work done by our SSC team and others.”

Arrangements are being made for classes that are being held there this summer.

A timeline on when the building will reopen will be announced as soon as possible.

