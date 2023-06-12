Who's Hiring?
‘We killed the power and hoped for the best’: Palisades family home destroyed during flood(GoFundMe)
By Alissa Spangler and Kelsey Davis
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Palisades family is picking up the pieces after recent flooding destroyed their home.

The Lehn’s were busy renovating their house, but lost furniture, cabinets, building materials and more in the to recent storms.

Flood water rose 17 inches in the Lehn’s family home.

Despite the flooding, the family says they are thankful for the support from the community.

“We just had some incredible support from the community, just mind blowing support for the community,” said Adam Lehn, the owner of the home. “We can’t even express the gratitude or words that will do any kind of justice to the turnout that we’ve had.”

Lehn says the flooding is not only impacting his family, but many others in the area.

“I think the whole community has suffered from these heavy rains, our roads are just a wreck, “said Lehn. “It seems like every time it rains, the roads just become a mess with pot holes and runoff and stuff.”

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, dirt work from up the road filled the drainage ditch and caused it to fail and redirected the wall of water to the house.

The family described the moment the water had made its way into the home.

“We gathered up our animals that we could find, killed the power and hoped for the best,” Lehn said. “We were missing two cats so we went back around 11:00 p.m. and found them floating on our chest freezer.”

You can donate to the Lehn’s GoFundMe here.

