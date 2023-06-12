Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

U-Haul offering 30 days of free storage to Amarillo residents impacted by flooding

Two U-Haul locations in Amarillo are offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents...
Two U-Haul locations in Amarillo are offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by recent flooding.(U-Haul)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two U-Haul locations in Amarillo are offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by recent flooding.

Heavy rainfall has flooded homes and properties since Wednesday evening. With Lawrence Lake already over capacity, overflowing water caused road closures and evacuations.

U-Haul’s 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage comes as numerous families have been displaced from flooding and homes will require repairs, according to a press release.

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facilities:

  • U-Haul Moving and Storage of North Amarillo, 2100 SW 6th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79106
    • 806-373-4488
  • U-Haul Moving and Storage of South Amarillo, 5316 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, TX 79109
    • 806-353-7421

“U-Haul self-storage is always in demand during flooding events, and we are in a fortunate position to be able to help,” said Rusty Freeze, U-Haul company of West Texas president. “Our team is ready to assist any of our neighbors who were forced to evacuate or need a dry space to keep their possessions during the recovery process.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, gave birth on Wednesday.
Zoo announces birth of baby sloth: ‘We are beyond excited’
City of Amarillo discloses plan for extreme residential flooding
City of Amarillo discloses plan for extreme residential flooding
Potter County Fire and Rescue extinguish fire on Snowball Trail
Potter County Fire and Rescue extinguish fire on Snowball Trail
Officials have confirmed the number of cattle lost in the flooding at Circle Three Feed Yard in...
Texas Cattle Feeders Association confirms 4,000 cattle lost in Circle Three Feed Yard flooding
Places in Amarillo are flooding due to heavy rain. (Credit Wellborn Real Estate - Taylor...
Amarillo first responders helping impacted residents at emergency retrieval station, multi-agency resource center

Latest News

Jonathan Adams
Court documents: Police find $800,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Sherman County
The Amarillo City Council is moving its meeting times from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning...
Amarillo City Council moving meeting times on Tuesday
Amos Magliocco will lead the discussion of James Baldwin's "Sonny's Blues" for June's Great...
WT hosting June’s Great Books Series on ‘Sonny’s Blues’ Tuesday
Congressman Ronny Jackson’s staff will have a mobile office in Borger and Pampa this week.
Congressman Ronny Jackson’s staff hosting mobile office in Borger, Pampa