U-Haul offering 30 days of free storage to Amarillo residents impacted by flooding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two U-Haul locations in Amarillo are offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by recent flooding.

Heavy rainfall has flooded homes and properties since Wednesday evening. With Lawrence Lake already over capacity, overflowing water caused road closures and evacuations.

U-Haul’s 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage comes as numerous families have been displaced from flooding and homes will require repairs, according to a press release.

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facilities:

U-Haul Moving and Storage of North Amarillo, 2100 SW 6th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79106 806-373-4488

U-Haul Moving and Storage of South Amarillo, 5316 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, TX 79109 806-353-7421



“U-Haul self-storage is always in demand during flooding events, and we are in a fortunate position to be able to help,” said Rusty Freeze, U-Haul company of West Texas president. “Our team is ready to assist any of our neighbors who were forced to evacuate or need a dry space to keep their possessions during the recovery process.”

