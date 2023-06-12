Who's Hiring?
Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame inducts 65th class

Jon Mark Beilue, Fred Cooper, Rick Cooper, Kori Cooper Clements, Ziggy Hood and Chris Koetting...
Jon Mark Beilue, Fred Cooper, Rick Cooper, Kori Cooper Clements, Ziggy Hood and Chris Koetting at the induction ceremony for the 65th Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame class on June 11, 2023.(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame inducted its 65th class today, including its 197th-201st members.

The Hall of Fame also gave out its yearly individual awards to local coaches and athletes for their performances in the 2022-23 season. Below is the full list of winners.

Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame inductees

TPSHOF Member #197: Fred Cooper — 1960s Stinnett High School and University of Texas track star, Texas Panhandle mile run record-holder (4:03.2)

TPSHOF Member #198: Rick Cooper — All-time winningest men’s basketball head coach at Wayland Baptist University and West Texas A&M University

TPSHOF Member #199: Kori Cooper Clements — 2006 NCAA Division I volleyball national champion, two time All-Big 12 honors

TPSHOF Member #200: Evander “Ziggy” Hood — Perennial NFL starter, former Pittsburgh Steeler, Jacksonville Jaguar, Chicago Bear, Washington Redskin and Miami Dolphin

TPSHOF Member #201: Chris Koetting — 13-season Canadian High School football head coach, three-time state champion with a record of 165-24

Coaches of the Year

Baseball: Cory Hamilton, Randall High School

Basketball: Leslie Broadhurst, Randall High School

Cross Country: Wes Kirton, Canyon High School

Football: Adam Cummings, West Plains High School

Golf: Ben Gilliland, Randall High School

Soccer: Amberlee Gerald, West Plains High School

Softball: Ty Hoobler, Amarillo High School

Tennis (co): Koby Otto, Amarillo High School

Tennis (co): Darby Norman, Randall High School

Track: Ray Baca, Canyon High School

Volleyball (co): Haleigh Burns, Randall High School

Volleyball (co): Kendra Potts, West Texas A&M University

Wrestling: Joe Stafford, Tascosa High School

Athletes of the Year

Baseball: Payton Bush, Randall High School

Basketball: McKenzie Smith, Amarillo High School

Cross Country: Taytum Goodman, Springlake-Earth High School

Football: Armando Lujan, Sunray High School

Golf: Alyssa Campbell, West Texas A&M University

Soccer: Justin Martinez, Pampa High School

Softball: Tatem Pendergraft, Amarillo High School

Tennis: Eleanor Archer, Amarillo High School

Track: Hannah Stuart, Canyon High School

Volleyball (co): Torrey Miller, West Texas A&M University

Volleyball (co): Jordan Gove, Randall High School

Wrestling (co): Richard Davila, Caprock High School

Wrestling (co): Andres Suarez, Tascosa High School

Special Achievement Awards

Lynlee Spinhirne, Vega High School, swimming

Trent Loter, Pampa High School, manager

Eric Schilling, Nazareth High School, basketball

Super Team Award

Canyon Girls Track Team, 4A State Champion

Big Play Award

Ella Hester, Randall High School

Dick Risenhoover Award

Lo Van Pham, Amarillo, NFL Official

Dee Henry Inspiration Award

Kendra Murray, Tascosa High School

