Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame inducts 65th class
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame inducted its 65th class today, including its 197th-201st members.
The Hall of Fame also gave out its yearly individual awards to local coaches and athletes for their performances in the 2022-23 season. Below is the full list of winners.
Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame inductees
TPSHOF Member #197: Fred Cooper — 1960s Stinnett High School and University of Texas track star, Texas Panhandle mile run record-holder (4:03.2)
TPSHOF Member #198: Rick Cooper — All-time winningest men’s basketball head coach at Wayland Baptist University and West Texas A&M University
TPSHOF Member #199: Kori Cooper Clements — 2006 NCAA Division I volleyball national champion, two time All-Big 12 honors
TPSHOF Member #200: Evander “Ziggy” Hood — Perennial NFL starter, former Pittsburgh Steeler, Jacksonville Jaguar, Chicago Bear, Washington Redskin and Miami Dolphin
TPSHOF Member #201: Chris Koetting — 13-season Canadian High School football head coach, three-time state champion with a record of 165-24
Coaches of the Year
Baseball: Cory Hamilton, Randall High School
Basketball: Leslie Broadhurst, Randall High School
Cross Country: Wes Kirton, Canyon High School
Football: Adam Cummings, West Plains High School
Golf: Ben Gilliland, Randall High School
Soccer: Amberlee Gerald, West Plains High School
Softball: Ty Hoobler, Amarillo High School
Tennis (co): Koby Otto, Amarillo High School
Tennis (co): Darby Norman, Randall High School
Track: Ray Baca, Canyon High School
Volleyball (co): Haleigh Burns, Randall High School
Volleyball (co): Kendra Potts, West Texas A&M University
Wrestling: Joe Stafford, Tascosa High School
Athletes of the Year
Baseball: Payton Bush, Randall High School
Basketball: McKenzie Smith, Amarillo High School
Cross Country: Taytum Goodman, Springlake-Earth High School
Football: Armando Lujan, Sunray High School
Golf: Alyssa Campbell, West Texas A&M University
Soccer: Justin Martinez, Pampa High School
Softball: Tatem Pendergraft, Amarillo High School
Tennis: Eleanor Archer, Amarillo High School
Track: Hannah Stuart, Canyon High School
Volleyball (co): Torrey Miller, West Texas A&M University
Volleyball (co): Jordan Gove, Randall High School
Wrestling (co): Richard Davila, Caprock High School
Wrestling (co): Andres Suarez, Tascosa High School
Special Achievement Awards
Lynlee Spinhirne, Vega High School, swimming
Trent Loter, Pampa High School, manager
Eric Schilling, Nazareth High School, basketball
Super Team Award
Canyon Girls Track Team, 4A State Champion
Big Play Award
Ella Hester, Randall High School
Dick Risenhoover Award
Lo Van Pham, Amarillo, NFL Official
Dee Henry Inspiration Award
Kendra Murray, Tascosa High School
