SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Phil Woodall, Stefan Caray and Payton Bush

If you missed today’s interviews with Phil Woodall, Stefan Caray and Payton Bush on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Phil Woodall, Stefan Caray and Payton Bush on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Phil Woodall, TPSN Sports Hall of Fame Committee member:

Phil Woodall talks to us about the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame ceremony, 5 new inductees and more!

Stefan Caray, Sod Poodles broadcaster:

Stefan Caray talks to us about the Sod Poodle’s recent hot streak, their huge series against San Antonio and more!

Payton Bush, Texas Panhandle Baseball athlete of the year:

Randall Baseball player Payton Bush talks to us about receiving the honor of athlete of the year for baseball, what it was like being part of the celebration and more!

