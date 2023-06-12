Who's Hiring?
‘Help people that need to be helped’: Amarillo community providing essentials for rescued pets

The Amarillo community is working together to help those affected by the flooding, including...
The Amarillo community is working together to help those affected by the flooding, including animals.(Credit: KFDA)
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Amarillo community is working together to help those affected by the flooding, including animals.

At this time, there have been a total of 327 residents and 98 animals who have been rescued from flooding. Out of those evacuees, 75 residents and 18 animals are currently staying at the temporary shelter at the Civic Center.

Many residents evacuated first and then went back for their animals. Mark Edwards, who is using the temporary shelter, says he was not going to leave them behind.

“I said these are my babies and I told them I’m not leaving without them and they said okay. These dogs were swimming at the time and they’re about 40 pounds and one was getting brushed away with the current,” said Edwards.

Edwards says animals at the Civic Center have kennels, food and plenty of water. He wants to commend the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and other locals for providing essentials for his dogs.

Yellow City Pet Supply donated 250 pounds of pet food to Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, who then distributed the food to those in need.

“The main goal that we want out there, you know, help people that need to be helped, whether that’s a small thing or a big thing. No matter what you do, that’s always going to have an impact on that person’s life,” said Jason Snyder, owner of Yellow City Pet Supply.

The Snyder family says the community is welcome to purchase dog food at Yellow City Pet Supply that will then be donated in their name to those in need.

