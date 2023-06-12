Early morning storms

Showers and storms continue to push through the region as of early this morning. Scattered showers and a few more storms are to be expected for your Monday, especially up north. For most of the area, cloudier skies are expected until this evening. This will keep daytime highs lower, in the 60°s -70°s area-wide with southeasterly winds around 15-20 mph. Rain chances should continually drop as we head through the day, which leads to a drier pattern for the better part of this upcoming week.

