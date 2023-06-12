Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Early morning storms

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and storms continue to push through the region as of early this morning. Scattered showers and a few more storms are to be expected for your Monday, especially up north. For most of the area, cloudier skies are expected until this evening. This will keep daytime highs lower, in the 60°s -70°s area-wide with southeasterly winds around 15-20 mph. Rain chances should continually drop as we head through the day, which leads to a drier pattern for the better part of this upcoming week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, gave birth on Wednesday.
Zoo announces birth of baby sloth: ‘We are beyond excited’
City of Amarillo discloses plan for extreme residential flooding
City of Amarillo discloses plan for extreme residential flooding
Officials have confirmed the number of cattle lost in the flooding at Circle Three Feed Yard in...
Texas Cattle Feeders Association confirms 4,000 cattle lost in Circle Three Feed Yard flooding
Potter County Fire and Rescue extinguish fire on Snowball Trail
Potter County Fire and Rescue extinguish fire on Snowball Trail
Places in Amarillo are flooding due to heavy rain. (Credit Wellborn Real Estate - Taylor...
Amarillo first responders helping impacted residents at emergency retrieval station, multi-agency resource center

Latest News

Monday morning update 6/12
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Strong Storms Possible Later Today
Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner