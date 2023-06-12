Who's Hiring?
Congressman Ronny Jackson's staff hosting mobile office in Borger, Pampa

Congressman Ronny Jackson’s staff will have a mobile office in Borger and Pampa this week.
Congressman Ronny Jackson’s staff will have a mobile office in Borger and Pampa this week.(Office of Rep. Ronny Jackson)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Congressman Ronny Jackson’s staff will have a mobile office in Borger and Pampa this week.

The public can visit the mobile offices if they need help with a federal agency or to learn more about the office’s services, according to the Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson.

For those who need help with a federal agency case, officials ask that you bring supporting documentation.

No appointments are needed.

Here are the schedules for mobile offices:

  • Borger: Tuesday, June 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Borger City Council Chambers, located at 600 N. Main St.
  • Pampa: Thursday, June 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pampa City Hall Conference Room, located at 200 W. Foster Ave.

For any further questions, call (806) 641-5600.

