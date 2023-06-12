City of Canyon announces Southeast dog park closed due to flooding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Canyon has announced the dog park at Southeast Park is closed until further notice.

According to a statement from the city, the water that is flooding the park is non-contact water from Buffalo Lake and dogs should not be playing in it.

Officials urge the public to not move the barricades or cones to get into the park.

If you bring your dogs to other parks, remember to keep them on a leash at all times. Officials say this includes Brown Road Sports Complex.

