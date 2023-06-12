Who's Hiring?
Atmos Energy restoring natural gas services to those affected by flooding

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Atmos Energy is working on restoring natural gas services to those affected by recent flooding in Amarillo.

Here are the steps to restore services, once a home or business has been cleared to enter and electricity is restored:

  • Before natural gas services can be restored, electricity must already be restored and the gas meter must be accessible
  • When natural gas service is restored, a qualified technician will perform essential services to safely relight natural gas appliances
  • A resident of the home or an authorized representative of the business who is 18 years of age or older must be present for restoration services to be performed
  • If you are not home, Atmos Energy will leave a door-tag with further instructions to set up a restoration appointment.

If anyone is experiencing a loss in natural gas services, call (888) 286-6700 or click here for more information.

