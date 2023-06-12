Atmos Energy restoring natural gas services to those affected by flooding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Atmos Energy is working on restoring natural gas services to those affected by recent flooding in Amarillo.
Here are the steps to restore services, once a home or business has been cleared to enter and electricity is restored:
- Before natural gas services can be restored, electricity must already be restored and the gas meter must be accessible
- When natural gas service is restored, a qualified technician will perform essential services to safely relight natural gas appliances
- A resident of the home or an authorized representative of the business who is 18 years of age or older must be present for restoration services to be performed
- If you are not home, Atmos Energy will leave a door-tag with further instructions to set up a restoration appointment.
If anyone is experiencing a loss in natural gas services, call (888) 286-6700 or click here for more information.
