AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Atmos Energy is working on restoring natural gas services to those affected by recent flooding in Amarillo.

Here are the steps to restore services, once a home or business has been cleared to enter and electricity is restored:

Before natural gas services can be restored, electricity must already be restored and the gas meter must be accessible

When natural gas service is restored, a qualified technician will perform essential services to safely relight natural gas appliances

A resident of the home or an authorized representative of the business who is 18 years of age or older must be present for restoration services to be performed

If you are not home, Atmos Energy will leave a door-tag with further instructions to set up a restoration appointment.

If anyone is experiencing a loss in natural gas services, call (888) 286-6700 or click here for more information.

Atmos Energy restoring natural gas services to those affected by flooding (Source: Atmos Energy)

