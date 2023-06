AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council is moving its meeting times from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, June 13.

City council meetings will remain every other Tuesday at Amarillo City Hall, according to a news release.

Agendas for the city council meetings are posted online.

