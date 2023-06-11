Storms for Some, Quiet for Most

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Apart from some storms moving along the Oklahoma panhandle, most of us should stay quiet for the majority of tonight. As for tomorrow, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for the majority of the daytime hours. Some thunderstorm do look to pop up in the same area they were today, toward the Oklahoma Panhandle and places northward. They will likely be a little bit on the stronger side, but not widespread in coverage. The threats of gusty winds, moderate sized hail, heavy rain, and even the possibility of a tornado will be present for the north part of the area tomorrow.

