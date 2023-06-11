Scattered Strong Storms Possible Later Today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a quiet start to our Sunday, we’ll see the opportunity for some storms to pop up again later in the day today, favoring the north part of the area (the same places that saw storms move through yesterday). The main difference for today is that there is a higher severe risk, and also a higher chance that the storms may trek further south today. The storms look to last from about 6PM through the midnight hour, before we quiet down for the second half of the night. As for Monday, we’ll remain clouded over, with a slight chance of some scattered thunderstorms popping up yet again.

