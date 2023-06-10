Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

State champion Halee Jo Johnson signs with East Texas Baptist University

VIDEO: State champion Halee Jo Johnson signs with East Texas Baptist University
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A state champion golf star from right here in the Texas Panhandle has made the decision to continue her playing days at the college level.

Halee Jo Johnson from Happy High School is heading to East Texas Baptist University.

Johnson is coming off back-to-back state individual state championships at the 1A level. She is the first girls golfer to do so in over 40 years at Happy High School.

The golf star highlights the facilities and the coaching staff as major factors in her decision to head to ETBU.

“Coach Harvey is amazing.” Johnson said. “Everything she said to me, I just loved it. She was supporting me no matter what, even if I went play for her or if I didn’t.”

Johnson is excited about the opportunities she’ll be afforded in college to focus on her craft and continue to improve as a golfer.

“Practicing every day and having a coach that is really dialed in on making my golf game what it can be.” Johnson said of what she’s most looking forward to. “In high school, I don’t practice every day. That’s the reality of it being high school.”

Now that she’s leaving Happy High School behind, Johnson hopes her legacy will inspire future Happy athletes to follow in her footsteps.

“I just want everybody younger than me to realize that anything is possible. I hope at Happy that I left a legacy, that I made people’s dreams into reality, and that they realize that anything that they want to do, they can do. They just need to keep striving for success in everything they do.”

ETBU is a Division III school in Marshall, Texas in the American Southwest Conference.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Fire Department says around 245 people and 57 pets have been evacuated due to...
Officials: 245 people, 57 pets evacuated due to flooding in Amarillo
Officials said a teenager is dead after a head-on collision that happened overnight on South...
17-year-old killed in head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
Officials have confirmed the number of cattle lost in the flooding at Circle Three Feed Yard in...
Texas Cattle Feeders Association confirms 4,000 cattle lost in Circle Three Feed Yard flooding
Amarillo police is warning drivers of flooded streets and areas due to rain from last night.
Amarillo police warn drivers of barricaded streets due to flooding
Rebekah Jones, arrested for assault of a federal officer
Amarillo woman sentenced for pointing loaded gun at FBI agent during boyfriend’s arrest

Latest News

Diego Brandao and Derek Campos faceoff after the weigh-in.
PFC holds weigh-in ahead of Saturday fights at Amarillo Civic Center
Deyvision De Los Santos homers in Sod Poodles 7-5 win over Midland.
Sod Poodles win fourth straight with 7-5 victory over Midland
If you missed today’s interviews with Todd Winfrey, Halee Jo Johnson, and Sam Jordon on the...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Todd Winfrey, Halee Jo Johnson, and Sam Jordan
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Winfrey talks to us about the many projects happening at the school's campus!